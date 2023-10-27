JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ribbon was cut Thursday on East Tennessee State University’s newly-renovated dental hygiene clinic.

The renovations were part of the $26 renovation of Lamb Hall.

The clinic renovations included new X-ray mannequins, chairs, and sensors; new paint and lights; renovations to the sterilization area; and more.

The university also celebrated the naming of the clinic as the Sturgill Family Dental Hygiene Clinic.

ETSU’s dental hygiene program was established more than a half-century ago.