JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) undergraduates look set to pay the same next academic year as they are paying this one — the second time in three years the school would hold costs steady.

The tuition/fees decision was among several action items as ETSU Board of Trustees’ finance and administration committee members got their first look at a draft 2022-23 budget Wednesday. This school year, students are paying 1.93% more than the previous one after trustees increased tuition and fees by a combined $183 to $9,674.

That committee unanimously approved a motion for zero increases at a called meeting, during which it also okayed a proposal for the largest employee pay increase in a decade. The full board will consider those recommendations at its April 22 meeting.

Holding income steady won’t come without challenges, Chief Financial Officer B.J. King told committee members. They also approved a 4% “salary pool” for across-the-board raises on the main campus, matching Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation.

Those recommendations came as King told trustees the current projection is that ETSU’s fall enrollment will be down 350 from this year’s total.

“That may be aggressive, we’re just not sure, but that was the last information I had in preparing the budget from our institutional research,” King said of the enrollment projection.

About $2.7 million of the $6 million cost for that will come from outside the state appropriation that covers 55% of it.

“With the uncertainty of the enrollment for fall of 2022, management is proposing including the pool in the budget but delaying the implementation until November when fall enrollment is certain,” King said. She said the same approach was taken for the current year’s 3.5% increase. The 4% bump is higher than any year shown back to 2012-13 and is more than double the average wage increase for the years 2012-2020.

“We will need either new revenues or efficiencies within our budget to fully fund our main campus salary increase, to fund faculty promotions, for inflationary costs,” King told trustees. She said some employee benefits, an increased building footprint and a student government-led wellness initiative with counseling, health clinic and center for physical activity components are items to consider.

“Those were the budget considerations we had in putting this together,” King said of a budget proposal that would increase total expenditures by $4.6 million to $276.4 million. She said with “significant limitations” on how ETSU can invest, the university can’t fully take advantage of investments to try and offset some of the expense increases.

“It has reduced our interest income drastically with the economy in the last year,” King said. “So the interest income and the enrollment decline are two impacts that are negative in our revenue stream.”

President Brian Noland noted that the flat cost may be one of the only expenses families won’t see increase with inflation for most items expected to run 4 to 7% next over the coming year.

Committee Chairman Steve DiCarlo urged the administration to market the fact that ETSU won’t increase tuition and fees. King said the university made that announcement early two years ago and saw a spike of interest in enrollment, but in the end, every other Tennessee public four-year university with the exception of Tennessee Tech also kept costs to students flat.

ETSU currently falls squarely in the middle of its in-state peers with respect to cost, King said. UT-Chattanooga, Tennessee Tech, UT-Martin and Memphis all are higher, but only by an average of about $400. Middle Tennessee State, Austin Peay and Tennessee State all have lower tuition/fee totals.

On a positive note, the in-state Tennessee lottery scholarship is increasing to $5,500 a year, Noland said.

“If you take that off of the published $9,600 rate, tuition and fees for lottery recipients is $4,100 a year, which in comparison to other states across the country I would demonstrably note that $4,100 is affordable.”