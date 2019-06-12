ETSU trained doctor who treated Pulse victims reflects 3 years later

TRI-CITIES/ORLANDO, Fla. (WJHL) – People in Orlando are remembering the victims of a deadly nightclub shooting that happened three years ago Wednesday.

Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016 claiming allegiance to ISIS.

Wednesday – churches across the country rang bells to memorialize the victims. Lawmakers in Florida are proposing plans to have Pulse designated as a national memorial – classifying it as part of the national park system.

Dr. Joseph Ibrahim is the trauma medical director at Orlando Regional Medical Center – one of the doctors who helped treat Pulse victims that night.

He was raised in Elizabethton and trained at East Tennessee State University.

Dr. Ibrahim tells us he learned to appreciate his team even more after the tragedy – as they worked together to save as many lives as possible.

“There’s just a different bond between all of us that were there now. You really got to see the strength of the human spirit. I mean some of those individuals that I got to take care of that night and the next several days to weeks. I just saw strength and love in them and in their families, that I’ve really not seen before,” Dr. Ibrahim said.