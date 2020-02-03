1  of  3
ETSU to test emergency notification systems on Wednesday morning

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU will conduct a test of its emergency notification systems on Wednesday morning.

The test will take place at 9:35 a.m. and will include sounding the university’s sirens on the main campus and VA campus. Once the test begins, the sirens will wail before announcing “Attention! This is a test of the ETSU Emergency Alert System. This is only a test.”

The university will also test its emergency text messaging and email service. A test alert message will appear on ETSU’s website.

ETSU says students and employees are not required to take any action during the test.

