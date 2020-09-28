ETSU to test emergency notification systems on October 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you hear loud sirens coming from East Tennessee State University on Thursday, October 1, don’t worry.

According to a release from ETSU, the school will test its emergency notification systems starting at 9:35 a.m.

The system features five large speakers placed around the main campus and on the VA campus that emit the siren sound.

Emergency text messages and emails will also be sent out, as well as an alert message on the ETSU homepage.

The release says a public address system will also be used in select university buildings.

Following the wail of the siren, the following message will play, “Attention! This is a test of the ETSU Emergency Alert System. This is only a test.”

No action is required by ETSU students or employees.

For more information, call the ETSU Department of Public Safety at 423-439-5233.