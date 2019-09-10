ETSU to test emergency notification system on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU will conduct a test of its emergency notification system on Thursday, September 12.

The test will take place at 9:35 a.m.

The university’s outdoor siren system will sound before announcing, “Attention! This is a test of the ETSU Emergency Alert System. This is only a test.”

Sirens are located on ETSU’s main campus and the VA campus.

A GoldAlert text message and email will also be sent out. The alert will be visible on ETSU’s website as well.

During the test, no action on behalf of students or employees is required.