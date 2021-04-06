ETSU to test emergency alert system Tuesday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will test its emergency notification system Tuesday morning.

The outdoor siren system, alert messaging and PA system will be activated at 9 a.m.

During the test, no action is required for students, faculty or staff.

“ETSU’s mass notification systems were installed in 2008, and include an outdoor warning siren system with five large speakers strategically placed on the main campus and on the VA campus, emergency text and email messaging, desktop messaging for computers connected to the ETSU system, an alert message on the ETSU homepage, and a public address system in select university buildings,” the release said.

To register for the alert service, download the ETSU Safe App.