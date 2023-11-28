JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) newly renovated Bud Frank Theater will screen a 1954 Christmas classic.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the university will screen the musical “White Christmas” in the theater at 7 p.m.

“We invite the community to visit our campus and enjoy this free screening,” Dr. Chelsea Wessels, associate professor in ETSU’s Department of Literature and Language, said in a release. “This is a fabulous way to get into the holiday spirit and join ETSU as we strive to enrich the Appalachian Highlands through the arts.”

The feel-good holiday film features Bing Crosby alongside other stars.

The showing is free to attend and open to the public.

Renovations at the Bud Frank Theater were completed earlier in 2023, and the university announced plans to screen a multitude of classic films for the region.