JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) dropped its SGA concert contract obligations significantly this year, marking a change from last year’s investment into Miranda Lambert’s appearance.

According to contract details released to News Channel 11, the university will pay platinum-streaming Yung Gravy $60,000 alongside hotel costs. Compared to Miranda Lambert’s flat cost of $600,000 made possible by saving up student recreation fees, Gravy’s act costs considerably less.

Oct. 15’s performance was negotiated by Gravy Train Worldwide Inc. and included sections warning that Gravy’s act might “touch upon adult themes.”

Gravy, also known as Matthew Hauri, rose to fame after several self-released EPs took hold on TikTok and SoundCloud like “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot.”

The contract explicitly allowed profanity in the show, though language attacking specific groups or identities was barred.

Lisa Heller, a songwriter known for her song “Hope,” will also take the stage in October. As part of her contract, Heller will receive $4,000 with lodging for three nights added.

Contract details for the Peach Tree Rascals — the third group slated to perform — are still under negotiation, according to ETSU officials.