JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is inviting military service members and veterans to a free lunch on Nov. 13.
Following a special ceremony at 10 a.m. in the Quad between Brooks Gym and Gilbreath Hall, the free lunch will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
“Your courage, commitment and sacrifice shape the very fabric of our nation and our ETSU community,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland wrote in a message to campus.
The lunch is open to ETSU employees, students and community members.
Veterans can pick up a free meal ticket at the following locations.
- Military and Veteran Services, 125 Yoakley Hall
- ETSU Army ROTC, 206 Brooks Gym
- Office of Equity and Inclusion, 109 Burgin Dossett Hall
For questions, contact Jason Wilder at (423) 439-5273 or wilderjd@etsu.edu.