JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is inviting military service members and veterans to a free lunch on Nov. 13.

Following a special ceremony at 10 a.m. in the Quad between Brooks Gym and Gilbreath Hall, the free lunch will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Your courage, commitment and sacrifice shape the very fabric of our nation and our ETSU community,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland wrote in a message to campus.

The lunch is open to ETSU employees, students and community members.

Veterans can pick up a free meal ticket at the following locations.

Military and Veteran Services, 125 Yoakley Hall

ETSU Army ROTC, 206 Brooks Gym

Office of Equity and Inclusion, 109 Burgin Dossett Hall

For questions, contact Jason Wilder at (423) 439-5273 or wilderjd@etsu.edu.