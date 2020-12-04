ETSU to host virtual commencement ceremonies for August, December 2020 graduates

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University officials announced Friday that the university will host virtual ceremonies for 2020 August and December graduates on Saturday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m.

The ceremonies will stream live HERE.

According to the press release, graduates and their families will have the ability to stream the specific ceremony for the graduates’ program of study.

The ceremonies will also stream on Facebook and give viewers the option to create watch parties.

