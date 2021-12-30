ETSU to host STEM-based robot, drone competition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will host a STEM-based competition in which students from five states will compete using robots and drones.

The Robot Drone League Invitational will take place Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Center for Physical Activity building.

This year’s game, named Dragonfly Challenge, will be a space simulation centered around Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. Teams will be tasked with monitoring seismic activity, studying a methane lake, and collecting “HydroPods, NitroPods, and CarbonPods.” They will have to build robots, solve engineering challenges, and deploy an autonomous underwater vehicle.

Dragonfly Challenge will be played on a 7.3-meter by 11-meter indoor netted field featuring mountains, tunnels, craters, and “Lake Photon.”

More information about the Robot Drone League program is available on Streamworks’ website.

The event will be open to the general public and admission will be free.