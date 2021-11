The Johnson & Johnson vaccine halt has impacted a mobile vaccination program that First Tennessee Development District and partners like ETSU (shown here) were about to roll out in order to reach communities of color and rural areas. (ETSU Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University has plans to host several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.

Both primary and booster shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available.

The upcoming vaccine clinics will be held in the ballroom at ETSU’s Millennium Center and the dates are as follows:

Saturday Nov. 20. from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 23. from 3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 4. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patients must be at least 18 years of age.