ETSU to host homecoming blood drive Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University brainstormed a way to celebrate the college’s homecoming while helping others.

The university announced that it will host a blood drive on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the D.P. Culp Center.

Donors will receive free gear, such as a homecoming donor T-shirt, among other items. Those giving blood can also play games for prizes, a release from ETSU said.

While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are also welcome.

