ETSU to host Free Freshman Application week Feb. 1-5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University school leaders announced Wednesday that students planning to launch their freshman year at ETSU will have application fees waived from Feb. 1 through Feb. 5.

Those interested are encouraged to visit the school’s site and use the code FRESHFUTURE to waive the standard $25 fee.

ETSU’s director of undergraduate admissions, Heather Levesque said this offer follows the struggles brought to students amid the pandemic.

“College is a pathway for students to achieve their greatest dreams,” Levesque said. “We know COVID-19 has made this a challenging year. Our goal through the free application opportunity is to help as many students as possible stay on track with their college plans. We want to help see students through to brighter days ahead, and help them prepare for their future as Buccaneers.”

Transfer students will have this opportunity Feb. 22-26 using the code BUCKYTRANSFER21.

For more information, call ETSU Undergraduate Admissions at 423-439-4213 or email at admissions@etsu.edu.