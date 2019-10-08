ETSU to host Bands of America regional competition this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of high school marching bands will gather at ETSU this weekend for the Bands of America Eastern Tennessee Regional Championship.

Bands from Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia are expected to participate. Each one will be judged by a panel of music educators and marching band experts.

Bands from Elizabethton, Lee, South Greene, Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan South, and Science Hill high schools will perform.

The top 10 bands will move on to the evening finals competition, which will determine the Regional Champion.

The competition is among 23 BOA regional marching band championships across the country. The season ends with the Grand National Championships in Indianapolis in November.

The ETSU Marching Bucs will also perform in exhibition during Saturday’s event.

The competition will take place inside the Mini Dome at ETSU on Saturday, October 12. The preliminary competition will begin at 7:15 a.m. and will conclude around 4:30 p.m. Gates will open for the finals at 7:00 p.m. with performances beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on-site. Admission costs $34 for a day pass, $22 for the preliminary competition, and $22 for the finals. Children 10 and under can get in for free.

