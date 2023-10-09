JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bands of America regional championships are once again coming to Johnson City.

East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced on Monday it will host the championships on Oct. 21 at the ETSU Ballad Health Athletic Center.

“We are so excited to host this event again and meet the scores of talented students participating,” said Dr. Joe Moore, director of athletic bands and an associate professor in the Department of Music at ETSU.

High school bands from across the United States and area bands will compete in the championships.

At 4 p.m., the Elizabethton High School band will perform, followed by Dobyns-Bennett at 4:15 p.m. The ESTU Marching Bucs are scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.