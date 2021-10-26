ETSU to host Bands of America regional championship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will again host one of 22 Bands of America regional championships this year.

The marching band competition will take place on Oct. 31 inside the Mini Dome.

“Hosting a Bands of America regional championship is a huge win for our university and the Appalachian Highlands,” ETSU President Brian Noland said in a news release. “Bands of America events are the pinnacle of competitive marching band, and it is inspiring to see the results of hard work and dedication as high school students perform on our campus. We are proud to host these talented musicians, and we hope they will see our commitment to music education and find a home at ETSU during their visit.”

The box office will open at 10:15 a.m. and gates at 10:45 a.m.

Sixteen bands from across the region will compete throughout the day with twelve advancing to the finals, which will begin at 7 p.m.

The ETSU marching band will perform in an exhibition at 4:15 p.m.

ETSU last hosted a BOA regional championship in 2019, when Dobyns-Bennett finished second overall.