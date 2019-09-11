ETSU to host Asthma Carnival

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s Cardiopulmonary Science Program will host an Asthma Carnival later this month.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 28 at the ETSU Nave Center in Elizabethton. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say an asthma specialist will be on hand to provide information and conduct allergy skin testing.

The event will also feature a pediatric asthma specialist, spirometry, FeNO testing, games, snacks, and more.

The Asthma Carnival is open to the community.

For more information, contact Aryana Luvene at luvene@etsu.edu.