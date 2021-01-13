ETSU to hold virtual panel discussion Wednesday on violent protests at Capitol

Dr. Daryl A. Carter (left) and Dr. Frederick Gordon (right) will be two of the panel members involved in Wednesday’s discussion. Photos courtesy of ETSU.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, ETSU has announced it will host a virtual panel discussion Wednesday night.

The discussion is titled “Chaos at the Capitol: American Democracy at a Crossroads.”

The Zoom webinar will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and moderated by News Channel 11 digital reporter Jeff Keeling.

The panel will be made up of ETSU faculty members who will addrss the impact of the events and what they mean for the country going forward.

According to a release from ETSU, the participants will include the following faculty:

Dr. Daryl A. Carter, a professor in the Department of History and interim director of Africana Studies

Dr. Frederick Gordon, an associate professor in the Department of Political Science, International Affairs and Public Administration and director of the Master’s in Public Administration Program

Dr. Mimi Perreault, an assistant professor in the Department of Media and Communication

To register for the webinar and receive the link to watch, click here.