ETSU to create physical rehab sciences hub for new doctoral, master’s programs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University announced a $4 million renovation project that will create a new physical rehabilitative sciences hub on the campus of the Mountain Home VA.

The project involves transforming 14,000 square feet of space on the first floor of Charles Allen Hall, or Building 2, on the VA campus. ETSU’s physical therapy program is currently located on the second floor.

The new physical rehab hub will be for the university’s new master of science in orthotics and prosthetic program and the doctor of occupational therapy program.

Renovations will begin this month with completion expected by late spring of next year.

