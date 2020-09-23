ETSU to close October 5-6 for faculty, staff to ‘rest and rejuvenate’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will be taking a brief break on October 5-6.

According to a letter from ETSU President Brian Noland, the break is a way to say thank you to faculty and staff for all the work done in planning the 2020 fall semester.

“Based on the recommendation from senior leadership, I am pleased to announce that two additional administrative days will be provided to all ETSU employees this fall. The university will be closed October 5-6 at which time classes will not meet and offices will not be open. These days are being provided as our way of saying thank you and as an opportunity for you to rest and rejuvenate in anticipation for the remainder of the fall 2020 semester,” Noland wrote.

The closure will not affect the following people:

Students scheduled for clinical rotations

Students with scheduled educational activities

Quillen College of Medicine students and Gatton College of Pharmacy students

Any students with questions regarding the closure should contact their program supervisor, according to the letter.

Any faculty and staff who must work during October 5-6 will be able to take those days off later at a time before February 28, 2021.