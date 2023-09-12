JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is preparing to celebrate the reopening of Lamb Hall after a $26 million renovation.

According to ETSU, Lamb Hall will serve as a “hub for the university’s health-related programs,” which includes offerings of the College of Public Health and the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences.

University leadership will mark the reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 4 p.m. Before the ribbon is cut, an open house and student-guided tours will be held, and a naming ceremony for the Joan Dearden Radiologic Science Suite will take place at 3 p.m.

The building, named for Dr. John P. Lamb Jr., is one of several on ETSU’s campus seeing extensive renovations. During the summer, Gilbreath Hall was renovated to update classroom technology and modernize spaces within.

Upgrades at Lamb and Burleson Halls are also underway, and ETSU plans to start a $93.6 million renovation to Brown Hall in December 2024.