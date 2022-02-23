JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Wednesday announced that February marks Dr. Brian Noland’s 10th anniversary as the college’s president.

In a release, ETSU officials detailed the university will make “a surprise announcement” Wednesday night during the men’s basketball game against Chattanooga starting at 7 p.m., with the announcement scheduled for halftime.

A recognition program will preface Wednesday night’s announcement with a short celebration in the D.P. Culp Student Center Cave at 11:30 a.m.

