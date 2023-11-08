JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced Wednesday its synthetic ice-skating rink would return for the community to enjoy this holiday season.

A release from ETSU states the 70-foot-long ice rink will be located in the University Commons on campus, next to the D. P. Culp Student Center.

The university plans to open the rink on Monday after the annual ETSU holiday lights celebration. ETSU faculty, staff and students may skate for free with their ID, while visitors must adhere to rental rates.

One hour of skating costs $6, which includes the skate rental cost. Those with an ETSU ID can skate for $4 per hour. Skating aids will be available for beginners, the release states.

On Thursday, ETSU will host Bucky’s Blizzard Block Party from 5-9 p.m. as a grand opening celebration for the ice rink. During the event, everyone from the community and campus may skate for free and enjoy food, giveaways and music.

The ice rink will remain open through Dec. 17. A full schedule of times and dates for the rink is available online, and group reservations can be made.