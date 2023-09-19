JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance announced its 2023-2024 lineup on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to announce our lineup, and I am so proud of the work our faculty, staff and students have already put in,” Karen Brewster, chair of the department, said in fa release. “We truly believe that the arts help us make sense of what is happening in the world, and we invite the public to attend these exciting shows.”

The first performances of “These Shining Lives” by Melanie Marmich begin Oct. 5 and run until Oct. 8.

ETSU Martin Center for the Arts (Photo: WJHL)

Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” is set for Nov. 16-19 and “Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl runs from Feb. 22-25.

The season ends with “Heathers: The Musical” by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy on April 10-14.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, click here.