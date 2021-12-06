ETSU taking part in statewide museum project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State University is taking part in a project to help museums across the state better use resources by working together.

The university received nearly $100,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. East Tennessee State says the grant is part of more than $941,000 awarded to a coalition led by the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro.

The grant is to be used to promote and invest in science education, particularly in rural communities. The coalition is known as the Tennessee Rural Impact Project.

The university says the idea is to support science and literacy in rural communities, school districts and families.