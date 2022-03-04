JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennesee State University College of Biological Sciences is taking suggestions for the Johnson City eagle nest’s latest mother.

To suggest a name, visit the department’s website and view the submission form. Users will be asked to provide their names and email addresses, followed by their suggested name for the new female eagle.

After suggesting a name, users can write out the background of the name or their reason for suggesting it. Anyone wishing to submit a name for consideration may only do so once.

A similar naming contest was held for Boone in the spring of 2021.

The new female first arrived at the Johnson City nest in January and began bonding with the male eagle, Boone. The former female, Shima, was seen nearby as the new couple began nesting together.

The new female laid the nest’s first egg of the season on Feb. 26. You can view the Johnson City nest by clicking here.