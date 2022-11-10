JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As enrollment and retention numbers decline for Black and Hispanic male students nationwide, a study from the ETSU Center for Community College Leadership is hoping to provide insight on potential solutions.

“What prompted the study was the national statistics that Black men and Hispanic men are tending to not attend college at the rates of their peers,” Dr. Jill Channing, associate director for the center, said. “So we were interested in looking at what could be done to help students be successful in their academic careers.”

Channing said their research approach was multi-faceted: student performance data was compiled, and focus group discussions with students helped explain issues confronting underrepresented demographics.

A major predictor of student success, they found, is the level of engagement that a student has with a school’s learning community. From extracurricular organizations to personal relationships with faculty, the study said building programs that connect students to their education is a key step.

“We found that colleges where there was that one key person that students could connect with,” Channing said. “That the students often thrives. They had a go-to person that the student could go to for a wide variety of things.”

Early findings from the study have been provided to the Tennessee Board of Regents, and several recommendations from researchers revolve around the Tennessee Promise Scholarship. While praising it as a valuable program, researchers also proposed more flexibility for non-traditional students.

“If you want to use Tennessee Promise, you have to go to college directly after high school,” Channing said. “And some of them said ‘I just didn’t feel mature enough for this, I would like to have a gap year.'”

Other recommendations include decreasing credit hour requirements to allow part-time students and adding grace semesters where struggling students can improve their performance before losing their scholarships. The study says since many students of color work full-time jobs alongside their studies, it is recommended to loosen service hour requirements as well. While the study finds these changes could help Black and Hispanic men, Channing said the scope of the changes could ripple out for students of all kinds.

“Oftentimes what is done for one group, like a historically excluded group, can be done for all students,” Channing said. “So even though we were focusing in on what could be done to develop Black and Hispanic men students, we found that these things too could be implemented to help all students.”