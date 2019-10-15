ETSU study looks at healthcare access for transgender individuals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Researchers at East Tennessee State University are hoping to get a better understanding of health care access for transgender individuals.

According to a release issued by ETSU, Dr. Abbey Mann, an assistant professor in Quillen College of Medicine’s Department of Family Medicine, said in part, “We’re trying to get a better understanding of how trans folks in this region experience health care. Based on what we learn from them, we will tailor a training session next spring for local health care providers…We have patients from our area who have been going to Asheville or Knoxville for care for years because they have been unable to find affirming care here.”

ETSU’s Research Development Committee awarded the team a $49,994 interdisciplinary grant to conduct the study.

The first step of the study is already underway as the team is recruiting 50 transgender individuals to participate in in-person timeline interviews.

The research team is set to focus on the participants and their health care experiences.

The next step of the study is an online survey.

Based on the data they collect, researchers will develop an all-day training event that will be open to primary health care providers around the region.

To learn more about the study you can find information HERE, email TransACCESSproject@gmail.com or call 423-439-4681.