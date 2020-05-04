ETSU students win first place in National Student Advertising competition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students within three different departments at East Tennessee State University snagged first place in the American Advertising Federation’s National Student Advertising Competition within district 7.

ETSU Media and Communication instructor Megan Fannon, who also works as an integrated media strategist, told News Channel 11 that the competitors didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic prevent them from taking home first prize.

“We did a transition to fully online using Zoom and other means of media for communication,” Fannon said. “We were meeting and prepping for the presentation portion, which was also done in Zoom, but we were meeting multiple times a day just to get everybody prepared for that.”

Students had already completed most of the project’s work before ETSU’s spring break, according to Fannon, which was the original goal.

“All of those students are well skilled, and they have unique strengths and talents just like a real-world agency,” Fannon said.

Similar to a real-world agency as Fannon described, the three departments that partook in the competition consisted of media and communication, art and design, and digital media.

“I think their collaborative minds together and that determination really brought about unique and strategic ideas that separated them from competitors,” Fannon said.

The district in which the ETSU students won first place included other competitors from schools in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, with a total of eight schools.

The ETSU students are set to compete in the semi-finals on May 7. If they advance through the semi-finals, these students will compete in the national-level competition.