ETSU students to participate in virtual halftime show during national championship game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four ETSU students will take part in the virtual halftime festivities during tonight’s 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Marching Bucs percussionist Justin Rayna, majorette Marissa Mitchell, and color guard members Nicole Mauro and Cody Tarlton participated in the College Band Directors National Association Intercollegiate Marching Band.

The band, which consists of 1,500 students from across the country who nominated by their band directors, will be featured during the virtual video performance of Beyonce’s “End of Time.”

The video will also be released on the Intercollegiate Marching Band’s YouTube channel at 10 p.m.

Fans can also follow #CFBVirtualHalftime and @intercollegeMB on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.