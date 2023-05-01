JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) were crowned the district winners in a national advertising competition.

More than 120 schools compete in the National Student Advertising Competition. Each year, competing schools create a marketing campaign for the sponsoring client. In 2023, the sponsoring client was Indeed.

ETSU’s competitors were made up of students from the Art and Design, Digital Media and Media and Communication departments.

The Bucs won the District 7 competition, advancing them to the semi-finals. Only the top 16 of all 120+ competing universities advance to the semi-finals. The next phase of the competition will be held May 4-5.

District 7 is comprised of universities in Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia. ETSU has won the district 4 times over the last five years.