JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Burleson Hall was celebrated on Thursday ahead of its renovation.

Students and faculty gathered at the “Burning Down Burleson” event and wrote tributes on the walls of the building as part of the celebration.

“It’s kind of a homecoming, you know,” Dan Westover, Chair of the Department of Literature and Language at ETSU said.

“We have students who are coming from out of state, former students and retired faculty, people who have been in this building at some point and it has been part of their journey and a really important part of their lives.”

Burleson Hall will be renovated from an old academic building into an office building.