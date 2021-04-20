ETSU Multicultural Center discusses Chauvin verdict

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Multicultural Center hosted a small group session Tuesday night to open its doors to students grappling with the events that led to George Floyd’s death at the hands of law enforcement and the events that followed.

Tuesday night brought on a surge of emotions as the jury read its verdict for Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes as Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin was charged with three counts — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — and found guilty on all charges.

ETSU students and staff joined in on a discussion to unravel webs of thoughts pertaining to the matter and how the national trial continues to affect the atmosphere on campus.

We spoke with the multicultural department’s director, Carshonda Martin, who said Tuesday night revealed a wide array of emotions and response.

“This is a tough time for a lot of individuals,” she said. “Not only did we have the trial going on…there’s a lot of feelings and emotions surrounding a lot of things that have currently happened on the ETSU campus. We want to support our students, staff and faculty, but we need to acknowledge that we’re not where we need to be.

Two more sessions are scheduled at the Multicultural Center lobby at the D.C. Culp Student Center.

One will be Wednesday at 1 p.m., and the other will be on Friday at 3 p.m.