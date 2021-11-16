ETSU students look to revive live storytelling on campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of students and entertainers are ready to bring back in-person storytelling to ETSU and the community.

ETSU storytelling grad student Cynthia Millhorn helped organize the event and said she wants to bring attention to the storytelling department and all of the diverse storytellers they have in the program.

Millhorn said there used to be a storytelling group on campus, but not since before the pandemic.

She and other organizers want to change that. They hope to bring the community together to hear a variety of stories.

“It’ll just be great for people to see what ETSU is doing,” said Millhorn. “I think that some people aren’t aware of how the storytelling community on ETSU campus is really thriving. There’s so much talent;there are so many people — such a diverse group of grad students that tell stories.”

Nine storytellers will take the stage with a mix of folk tales, personal stories, original stories and more.

“The theater experience being in-person creates this communion between people and tellers,” said Millhorn. “After everything that we’ve been through with a pandemic, being so isolated, coming together in a safe, outdoor setting, it’s just a really great way to reconnect, to help us also a little bit more human, and just what we get from community.”

The group’s first in-person storytelling event will be Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the ETSU amphitheater from 5 to 6:30 p.m.