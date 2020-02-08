ETSU students learning from renowned paleoartist

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU students are getting the opportunity to learn from a world-renowned paleoartist this semester.

Mauricio Antón is spending this spring on campus and is co-teaching two courses with ETSU faculty, “Scientific Illustration in Natural History” and “Anatomy for the Paleoartist.”

Antón, who was born in Spain and raised in Venezuela, specializes in the scientific reconstruction of extinct life and is well-known for his paintings of early humans, extinct carnivores, and more.

He is working with ETSU paleontologists on artistically reconstructing certain species including red pandas, fossils of which have been found at the Gray Fossil Site.

“It takes a lot of time and effort, but it is really very exciting to be able to see what this animal probably looked like,” Antón told News Channel 11.

He will also give a series of three free public lectures this spring.

“Bringing Sabertooths to Life: A Case Study in Paleontological Reconstruction,” will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. in ETSU’s Ball Hall auditorium

“Reconstructing Neanderthals and Other Fossil Hominids: Dealing with Scientific and Social Aspects of Paleoanthropological Art” will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium

“First-Hand Study of Extant Animals as a Reference for Natural History Reconstructions: From Dissection to Wildlife Observation” will be held on Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. in the Ball Hall auditorium

Antón has had his work published in National Geographic and has exhibits display in the Smithsonian and American Museum of Natural History.