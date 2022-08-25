JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Tennessee’s so-called trigger abortion ban now in effect, students gathered at East Tennessee State University to voice their opposition to the ban.

Participants gathered at Borchuck Plaza in front of the library on campus.

Tennessee’s Human Life Protection Act went into effect Thursday. It bans performing abortions and contains no exceptions, but does provide “an affirmative defense to prosecution” if an abortion “was necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman or to prevent serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”

(Photo: WJHL)

A poll conducted by Vanderbilt University earlier this year indicated that 80% of Tennessee voters feel that abortion should be legal under some circumstances.

“Whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life or whatever you want to call yourself, I think we all can agree that some people might have to get abortions for extreme reasons like the health of the person who’s carrying the child,” ETSU student Myla Anderson said. “If they’re if their lives are in danger they should be able to doctor should be able to intervene and save their life.”

Others in attendance at Thursday’s rally said they believe sex education lacks in the state, something that they say could help avoid unwanted pregnancy if it was given more attention.