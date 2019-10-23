ETSU students discuss climate change at human health event Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at ETSU gathered Tuesday night to talk about climate change and possible solutions to what some consider a serious global problem.

They gathered at the ETSU Millenium Center for an event hosted by ETSU’s College of Public Health.

The focus was the connection between climate change and human health.

The vice president of a research organization featured at the event said students are critical to the discussion.

“Students are bringing fresh thinking to the climate crisis and they’re not bound by the traditions and practices that helped get us into the climate crisis,” said Vice President of Project Drawdown Crystal Chissell.

Chissell says the conversation about climate change needs to go from “Doom and gloom” to one of possibility, action and empowerment.