ETSU student organization distributes more than 700 collected books for child literacy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group at East Tennessee State University wants children to develop a love of reading.

The Student Association for Young Children recently collected more than 700 books during a book drive.







On Monday, the group distributed the books to child-focused community organizations.

First responders also received some of the books to give to kids they encounter on emergency calls.

“Those officers and firefighters give those children care packages of teddy bears for them to cuddle and stuff like that, but also, by giving them a book, it’s also sharing the spread of literacy and that was our main focus,” said Virginia Holley, president of the ETSU Student Association for Young Children.

Organizers of the “Give a Child a Book” book drive told News Channel 11 the Student Association for Young Children will hold the event again next year.