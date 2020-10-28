ETSU student introduces mural to The Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over the past several years, there have been numerous beautification efforts throughout Johnson City by displaying local art in public places.

East Tennessee State University art student and senior Caitlyn Maupin had the honor of adding to the beauty with a mural she designed.

A couple of months ago, Maupin entered a design to Johnson Public Art. Not long after, officials with The Mall at Johnson City decided the artwork would look perfect displayed for all to see on the front entrance of the mall.









Maupin continues to sketch and paint her mural that features landmarks and destinations she believes make Johnson City special.

“I made this design that basically has every little bit of Johnson City, all the different kinds of areas and all the great places that Johnson City has to offer,” Maupin said.

The artist told News Channel 11 that the project should be complete by Nov. 1.