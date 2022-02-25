JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. and KRIVORIVNYA, Ukraine (WJHL) – Pavlo Rybaruk hopes his friends thousands of miles away in Johnson City, Tenn. will speak up and push the U.S. government to act strongly against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think that what should happen is the worldwide protest, is people trying to get to their governments and try to speak up for what they believe in,” said Rybaruk, who attended East Tennessee State University on a Fulbright Scholarship from 2019 through May of last year.

Rybaruk, a musician who hopes to help preserve the culture of the Hutsul people of Southwestern Ukraine’s Carpathian Mountain region, has been back home in the village of Kryvorivnya since May. During his time in Johnson City, he regularly played music using traditional instruments and performed poetry at the now-closed Willow Tree Coffee House.

Pavlo Rybaruk playing a traditional Hutsul instrument atop Buffalo Mountain in Johnson City, Tenn. in 2019.

He said though he’s currently home, he also spends time in Kyiv and other cities and is in touch with many friends in urban areas that have already been impacted by the invasion.

“In the cities, it’s a horrible situation,” he said via Zoom. He was walking along the banks of the Chornyi Cheremosh River in a region that he told News Channel 11 in a November 2019 is similar to Appalachia.

“The mountain region is trying to somehow take in refugees and people fleeing from the bigger cities here, so we’re waiting for the wave of people to host them in our region because here everything’s quiet.”

I met @etsu Fulbright Scholar Pavlo Rybaruk on Buffalo Mtn. in Nov. 2019. He's home in SW Ukraine. We spoke via Zoom this a.m. Web story soon at @WJHL11 plus work from @AmyWJHL on TV. I asked if he had hope the war might be short. Here's his answer – both chilling and hopeful. pic.twitter.com/AAne0cRx4L — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) February 25, 2022

Rybaruk doesn’t expect the quiet to last ,and he doesn’t expect a quick end to the current conflict in Ukraine. The closest military action to him so far happened in Kolomyaa about 50 miles away, where Rybaruk studied as an undergraduate. A rocket destroyed a small airfield there.

Rybaruk has a younger brother and a younger sister. His father is an orthodox priest and a reserve military officer.

“My father gave a beautiful speech yesterday preaching in the church in the afternoon mass.”

He said his father, Ivan, is using the church as a communications center to provide people in their village with context around what they’re seeing or hearing.

Ivan Rubaryk, Pavlo’s father, preaches a mass the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. (Courtesy Pavlo Rybaruk)

“The fakes and the cyberattacks are very harsh. But we’re holding on.”

He said civilian defense forces are working through all hours and that on Thursday night “there were people defending the church, the most important places around here.”

Part of a pattern

Rybaruk said the attacks that came Thursday night were shocking but unsurprising to Ukrainians. He said the low-level war simmering in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine — not to mention the 2014 annexation of Crimea — has left most Ukrainians convinced Russia has broader ambitions.

“Now the enemy has shown their real face but you have to understand that here we have been preparing for this for eight years,” he said.

Rybaruk said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy in public statements is to undermine Ukraine’s credentials as a truly independent nation.

“As every empire they need to claim the biggest kind of historical dominancy over their other ‘subnations’ as they see it,” he said.

He said a narrative of a “Russky Mir,” or Russian world, is a notion that helped create the Soviet Union. That underpinned Putin’s Feb. 21 speech in which he referred to Ukraine as a “colony.”

“His actual speech was that Ukraine was created by Lenin, and you have to understand that this conspiracy is everything on which the Russian people and their government, they try to justify their actions right now.”

While the current events unfolding and Russia’s other recent aggressions are Putin’s choice, “we have to understand that he found a nerve which Russian people have opened up for him,” Rybaruk said. “He stick his finger or whatever he stick into that nerve and when he’s touching it, the whole nation sort of spasms.”

He called Putin a “complete madman and a newly made-up Hitler” and said many western countries are trying to wrap their heads around the gravity of the most jarring act of warfare in Europe since the 1940s.

Here's another bit from Pavlo Rybaruk, currently home in SW Ukraine. The former @etsu student (Fulbright scholar) has some frustration with the West after Ukraine kept promises thinking NATO membership was coming. @WJHL11 Web story coming by 6. Brilliant young man. pic.twitter.com/oM4AbtFDZo — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) February 25, 2022

“I don’t know how it’s going to continue further, but if European nations will not stop playing this game of trying to reach to his sanity, this can go so much worse.”

Rybaruk is afraid the conflict will be a protracted one. He believes the current situation is part of a historical process. He pointed to invasions of Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014 as flowing directly from those former Soviet states’ relationships with the West, including serious talk of NATO membership — a direct affront to the “Russky Mir” concept.

“I see Russia as the last kind of old school empire in the world, you know? And as it happened before, so it will happen again but at what cost? At what cost?

“And Ukraine … hopefully we will finally resolve this entire situation, and there won’t be any passing on of power in Russia, and at last they will have the chance of building their own nation and stop trying to chase these ghosts of history.”

Going it alone but open to more help

Sanctions, military aid and openness to refugees all are helpful, but Rybaruk said some of NATO’s most powerful countries could do more for Ukraine. He said the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland, along with Poland have shown tremendous support.

“They have the history of understanding what Russian reality is like.”

Rybaruk said he believes Ukrainians are prepared to follow the World War Two era example of Finland, when a force one-third the size of Russia’s that included ski troops held off 400,000 Soviet troops in late 1939 until a peace deal was reached.

“The people were so resolved to up stand for their values, to fight in the snow, the infamous notorious snipers, the skiers,” he said. “Such a small nation but such a strong pushback against the forces. I think the same situation will happen here with Ukraine, but we cannot do it alone.”

Pavlo Rybaruk speaks to News Channel 11 Friday with the Chornyi Cheremosh River in the background.

He said he sees Americans as generally less tolerant of Russia’s actions against eastern Europe than some of the major NATO allies in Europe are. But he called President Joe Biden’s reticence to cut off the SWIFT banking system to Russia and pursue personal sanctions on Putin and his inner circle disappointing.

Rybaruk said one thing he noticed while in America was a “lateral connection” between citizens and policymakers. He said ordinary people can make a difference if they’re willing to “get to their governments and try to speak up for what they believe in.”

“If we are really human then we have to have empathy, and whenever any kind of conflict like this happens, you try to put yourselves in the shoes of those people who are being there.”

But he expressed a touch of discouragement despite the provision of equipment, joint training exercises and other support.

“As our president said yesterday in his speech to Ukrainian people, we are alone in this and we understand that we are alone in this. But we don’t want to be.”

Rybaruk even believes Ukraine would “most definitely” have an appetite for an American troop presence, unlikely as that may seem. He said Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons with the signing of 1994’s Budapest memorandum “just for the kind of the promise that nobody will invade our land.

“This agreement was fully ratified until now. Like, it’s fully active. But there is no action being pursued on this course. I think there should be much more defense. If we did this gesture to the world, then why doesn’t the world do it now to us?”

He said Putin represents “people who don’t want any sort of evolution in their life. They want to move back, they are completely retrograde in their consciousness and there has to be zero tolerance for these kinds of people, and Putin is the epitome of this.”

Rybaruk said Ukrainians remember well the calls to the West during the “Orange Revolution” on Maidan Square in Kyiv 18 years ago. People were peacefully protesting an election result that was eventually overturned.

“They were trying to appeal there to Europe, to America to help them with all of this and what they’ve got in response is ‘how many casualties do you have?’ And they are saying like 10, or 15 or whatever, it was just the beginning of first victims and then the shooting, the snipers who killed all of those innocent people started. And they were trading for human lives, the literal conversation was about, ‘yeah, when you get more than 50 or like more than 100, then call us, we’ll do something.'”

Rybaruk hopes a similar hesitancy won’t lead to results the whole world will regret.

“We have to recognize that life has patterns, and we have to sort of foresee these patterns if we are to call ourselves rational beings. I don’t know, this is the only kind of hope that we do hold on, that we can appeal to human reason in this context. If not, then we are the same as the thing that we’re fighting against.”

Ready to support the country

Rybaruk said his region, the “oblast” of Ivano-Frankivsk, is similar to Appalachia in its relative isolation and mountainous nature. He said the people there are “holding on,” but his life was looking much different several months ago.

A red pin in this map shows where Pavlo Rybaruk and his family live in Southwestern Ukraine.

He became a director of a museum dedicated to preserving culture and was writing grants for support. He was also involved in the music scene in Kyiv. Now, he’s waiting to see what will happen in a region where faith and religious institutions have been preserved.

“We’re seeing ourselves as being part of the truth and defending that truth. Ukraine people are very high in perseverance and passion and the history that we’ve had of so much oppression and everything, we will continue being that thorn in Russia’s side if they persist in this.”

Rybaruk said while he’s not hopeful of a quick end to the conflict, he’s trying to maintain a broader hope.

“I just have trust in Ukrainian military that’s it. I just have trust in all of those guys that have been doing this for all of this time. I have trust in the noise of the river behind my back, that’s what I have trust in.

“And I have trust that the Western world will see this situation for what it is and not for what they wanting to see because I think that they are more afraid than we are — that’s what I think.”