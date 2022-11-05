JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU student-athletes helped a good cause on Saturday morning.

Student-athletes from the men’s golf, women’s tennis and softball teams helped volunteer in Food City’s Race Against Hunger Campaign on Saturday.

Whitley Arnott, an ETSU Softball player, said events like this give her and her teammates the chance to connect with the community.

“It’s growing our relationship. We’re out here. We’re volunteering together. We see how this is going to make an impact in our community, and it’s deeper than athletics is the best way to describe it, I think,” said Arnott.

100% of the proceeds from the campaign go towards local hunger relief organizations. Food City customers are invited to make donations during their checkout.

The campaign runs until Nov. 29, for more information, click here.