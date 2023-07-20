JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is encouraging veterans, reserves and members of the National Guard to apply for its entrepreneurship course.

ETSU’s free Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship (STRIVE) program is in its fourth year, according to program director Mark Bays. The program’s goal is to help those who have served in the military launch their own business.

“This program provides a free entrepreneurship course to veterans and their spouses to go through eight weeks of business training where they’ll get to develop their business plan, their business pitch, and get access to subject matter experts and other local assistance providers to help guide them on their way,” Bays said.

The STRIVE program is open to any veteran and their spouse so long as they have a business idea.

“The program has just progressed each year with more access to resources, more community involvement,” Bays said. “We’ve had about 45 veterans that have attended through the program. Several have started their own business and are currently in business right now.”

The application deadline for the next course is Aug. 1. The eight-week program begins on Sept. 14 and is held online and at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center at Mountain Home. About 20 people are accepted into the STRIVE program each year.

“As far as we’re concerned, there can never be enough assistance out there for our veterans, and this is just part of a way to give back to a community that has given so much for us,” Bays said.

More information on the course is available on ETSU’s website.