JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Music Department launched a new Community Music School, a program designed to provide music training to students of all ages and skill levels.

“Our talented faculty are thrilled to offer this instruction,” said Dr. Roya Farzaneh, named artistic director of the program. “We can help beginner students lay an excellent foundation as well as offer advanced students challenges that will take their music abilities to the next level.”

A range of classes and events are offered at the school, including comprehensive music lessons and pre-college programs.

“It’s a program where students from all ages, from little kids all the way to adults, can come in and take lessons with our esteemed faculty members and also partake in ensembles like orchestra and jazz ensembles as well,” Farzaneh said.

Farzaneh said one of her priorities as a music teacher is to bring music into the community, and sign-ups have already started.

“We’ve had over 25 people already apply,” she said. “So it’s definitely proof that music is not a dying thing in our institutions. So it’s really exciting to see the demand from the community and also the desire from us as teachers to help everyone.”

Registration for the fall program is open until August 20. For more information, click here.