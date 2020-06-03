ETSU spokesperson: Employee on leave following review of post on social media

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ETSU spokesperson has confirmed that an employee is on leave following review of a post made on social media.

In a statement, they said “An employee is on administrative leave while a review takes place.”

Various people brought the posts to ETSU’s attention via Twitter.

The post, includes a graphic that states “All lives splatter” and tells people to stay out of the road.

In follow up posts, she posted “Let me please clarify. This is NOT condoning running over protestors {sic}. There are people out there who will not respect what you are doing and someone will get HURT!”

There was no timeline available for how long the investigation by ETSU could take.