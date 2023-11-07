JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) President Dr. Brian Noland signed a Commitment to National Guard and Reserve Personnel Statement of Support on Tuesday.

Since signing, ETSU will commit to recognizing and honoring the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, and providing managers and supervisors at ETSU with the tools needed to effectively manage employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

“Our mission here to serve the region is only as good as those that are providing instruction or that are providing administrative support to our military students here at ETSU,” Dan Bishop, Director of Military and Veteran Services said. “So really, a renewed focus on adding more members of the guard and reserve to the team here at ETSU.”