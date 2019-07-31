ETSU SGA Fall Major Concert to be headlined by comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias on Sept. 19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s fluffy and funny and he’s coming to East Tennessee State University.

According to a release from ETSU, Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be visiting East Tennessee State University as part of his “Beyond the Fluffy” World Tour.

Iglesias will be headlining the Fall Major Concert on Thursday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Freedom Hall Civic Center.

The release says Iglesias is one of only a few comedians to ever sell out the Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and Australia’s Sydney Opera House.

Iglesias also stars in and produces “Mr. Iglesias,” a comedy series on Netflix.

Tickets will be on sale in advance to the public for $25 and will be online from Sept. 9-18 only on their website.

ETSU student and guest tickets will be available Monday, August 19. Sudents with their ID can receive one free ticket and four guest tickets at $10 each until September 18.

For more information, call the Student Activities and Organizations office at 423-439-6633.