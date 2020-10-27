ETSU SGA approves resolution condemning Milligan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Student Government Association approved a resolution Tuesday evening calling on the university to distance itself from Milligan University over the forceful resignation of a faculty member due to their sexual orientation.

The measure, which was passed in a 17–5 vote, calls Milligan’s actions “immoral, cowardly, an affront to human rights and dignity, and counter to the revered American values of hard work, equal rights, and respect.”

The resolution is in response to the forced resignation earlier this year of an LGBTQ professor at the private Christian college. It calls on ETSU’s administration to “cut select partnerships,” including athletic events, with Milligan.

The measure will now go to the administration for deliberation with a 14-day deadline.

