ETSU schedule changes: Last day of in-person classes November 20

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In an e-mail to students and staff Thursday, officials with East Tennessee State University outlined what the fall semester schedule will look like amid new precautions due to COVID-19.

In that e-mail President Dr. Brian Noland discussed several changes including Fall Break being rescheduled to Thanksgiving week and the incorporation of remote learning towards the end of the semester.

You can read all of the major changes listed in the school’s e-mail below.

Academic Calendar

The university will be open and classes will be held on Labor Day (September 7) and Veterans Day (November 11);

Fall Break will be rescheduled to Thanksgiving week;

Last day of in-person classes will be November 20 (11/21 for Saturday classes);

The university will be closed for Fall/Thanksgiving Break the week of November 23-27; and

Commencement is scheduled for Saturday, December 12; more information on the format for that event will be provided later.

Remote instruction for all classes will take place November 30 – December 4 and for final exams between December 5-10.

classes will take place November 30 – December 4 and for final exams between December 5-10. The Gatton College of Pharmacy will alter its start date but will follow the university schedule beginning in September.

The Quillen College of Medicine will maintain its regular schedule.

The e-mail added that, “Additional announcements will be made in the upcoming days regarding other updates for the fall 2020 semester.”

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.